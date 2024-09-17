Jordanian military aircraft crashes in Bleid, Belgium; two pilots injured

On Monday, 16 September around 17:45 (local time), a Jordanian military aircraft crashed near the village of Bleid, close to Virton in Belgium, approximately 150 meters from the nearest homes. The two pilots aboard the aircraft sustained injuries.

Pascal Grandjean, a local resident, recounted to Belgian newspaper l’avenir: “I heard the sound of four low-flying planes performing aerobatic maneuvers above Bleid. Suddenly, one of the planes nosedived towards the ground, crashing into a field outside the village.” He immediately called emergency services. The co-pilot was injured but conscious, while the pilot appeared to be more severely hurt and was unconscious.

The field where the crash occurred is owned by local farmer Lucien Bodlet, though fortunately, no cattle were present at the time. Jean-François, another resident, expressed relief: “The crash happened only 150 meters from our house, which was terrifying.”

The planes involved belong to the Royal Jordanian Falcons, an aerobatic team established in 1992. These red-colored, two-seater aircraft are Walter Extra 300L or 330 models. The team was conducting aerobatic exercises in preparation for an airshow at Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Limburg.

Thankfully, the lives of the injured pilots are not in danger. The pilot had attempted an emergency landing, leaving a 50-meter skid mark in the field. Firefighters from the region, along with local police, responded to the crash site. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office and representatives from National Defense were expected to arrive later that evening.