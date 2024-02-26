Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace of Nigeria forge strategic partnership with ACMI charter agreement

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced a significant collaboration with Air Peace through an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) charter service. The partnership aims to enhance air travel connectivity between London and Lagos, Nigeria, commencing in April 2024 for an initial two-month period, with potential for extension.

Operating four times a week, the charter service leverages Norse Atlantic Airways’ charter expertise to provide seamless and reliable transportation options. Norse Atlantic will utilise slots at London Gatwick allocated to Air Peace for this new route.

The CEOs of both airlines express enthusiasm for the partnership and hint at discussions for potential longer-term collaborations and expansion in the future.