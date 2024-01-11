Lockheed Martin delivers first two F-16 Block 70 aircraft to Slovakia

Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the first two F-16 Block 70 jets to Slovakia, marking a significant advancement in technology and a commitment to enhancing the country’s national security.

OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, emphasised the importance of this delivery, stating that it marks a crucial starting point in strengthening Slovakia’s defense capabilities.

The F-16 Block 70 jets, produced in Greenville, South Carolina, showcase advanced engineering and technology, contributing to the global production backlog of 135 jets. Lockheed Martin aims to deliver a total of 14 jets to Slovakia, with deliveries continuing through 2025. The first group of jets is expected to arrive in Slovakia in mid-2024.

Additionally, Bulgaria has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for an additional eight F-16 Block 70 jets, further expanding the production backlog.

Lockheed Martin remains committed to advancing 21st Century Security through strategic partnerships and cost-effective operations.