Czech Government approves purchase of 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets

The Czech government has approved the purchase of 24 US-made F-35 advanced fighter jets for approximately $6.5 billion, marking the largest defence contract in Czech Republic history.

The first supersonic stealth fighters are expected to arrive by 2029, with all 24 planes in the country’s possession by 2035. The decision is seen as a significant boost to the Czech military’s capabilities and its integration with NATO.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the F-35s will secure the future of their tactical air forces for decades to come and reinforce their commitment to NATO allies. The purchase replaces the leased JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden currently used by the Czech army.

This move aligns with the Czech Republic’s plan to spend two percent of its GDP on defence as part of its NATO commitment. The F-35, known for its anti-detection stealth technology, is used by several NATO nations and other countries worldwide.