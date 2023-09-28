GetJet Airlines to operate first direct flights from Vilnius to Kenya after agreement with tour operator ITAKA

GetJet Airlines, an IOSA-certified Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier, has entered into a partnership with Central Europe’s prominent tour operator, ITAKA. This collaboration will offer charter services during the winter season, including direct flights from Vilnius to Kenya. The agreement covers the entire winter season and will feature direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya’s second most populous city.

ITAKA and GetJet Airlines will commence the winter season with flights to Marsa Alam, Egypt, in late October, followed by five direct flights to Kenya in early 2024. In the spring, GetJet Airlines plans to carry passengers to exotic Madeira.

This partnership marks the first time that a major Central European tour operator has chosen a charter flight operator from the Baltic region. The decision was influenced by GetJet Airlines’ experience in charter flight operations and the quality of their services.