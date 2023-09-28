Fewer private jets and a limited number of flights at Amsterdam Schiphol from April 2024

Starting from March 31, 2024, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will reduce its capacity for private jets and limit the total number of permitted flights as part of a government experimental scheme. The airport’s capacity declaration for the 2024 summer season reveals that the total number of flights will decrease by about 12,400 compared to the summer of 2023, with a maximum of 280,645 flights allowed. This adjustment aligns with the government’s plan to cap the annual number of flights at 460,000, ending anticipatory enforcement.

Under the experimental scheme, the proportion of ‘small business traffic,’ including private flights, will decrease by approximately 40%. The new annual maximum for private flights will be 12,000, with over 7,200 allowed during the summer season, down from 17,000 in the previous operating year. Schiphol aims to eventually implement a complete ban on private flights to and from the airport, as outlined in its 8-point plan from April.

Furthermore, Schiphol will continue its policy of banning the noisiest aircraft, specifying 87 aircraft types that are not welcome at the airport in the 2024 summer season capacity declaration. These aircraft types were already excluded, but the declaration solidifies their ineligibility. Additionally, the airport encourages quieter aircraft usage through differentiated airport charges, with higher fees for noisy and polluting planes compared to quieter and cleaner aircraft.