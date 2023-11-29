COMAC announces development of new C919 variants to meet domestic demand in China

COMAC, China’s Commercial Aircraft Corporation, plans to diversify its C919 aircraft line to meet domestic air travel needs. Originally created as an alternative to Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX, the C919, designed for 160 passengers, is now being adapted into smaller (140 passengers) and larger (210 passengers) variants to accommodate diverse operational requirements in China and surrounding regions.

However, this strategy means diverting resources from perfecting the base aircraft. As a result, while the C919 has secured certification in China, it may not be accessible to international airlines soon. Despite this initiative, the C919 has only delivered two planes to China Eastern Airlines, indicating a significant gap before it can substitute for China’s existing fleet of over 2,000 single-aisle aircraft.