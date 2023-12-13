Hong Kong Airport welcomes first flight of COMAC C919 outside mainland China

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) recently hosted a ceremony to welcome two home-developed aircraft, COMAC’s C919 and ARJ21, for their inaugural visit to Hong Kong. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee, and several other dignitaries attended the welcoming event. The aircraft were honoured with a ceremonial water salute upon their arrival and will be displayed at the airport until December 15th.

Various representatives from the aviation industry, youth groups, and district organisations will have the opportunity to explore these aircraft during their stay at the airport.

Additionally, the Hong Kong SAR Government and HKIA will organise a “C919 Aircraft Flight Demonstration in Hong Kong” Photo Competition, inviting the public to capture images of the C919 flying over Victoria Harbour. The competition encourages submissions from December 16th to 29th, offering prizes like round-trip air tickets to selected destinations for winners. The winning entries and merit awards will be announced in January 2024.