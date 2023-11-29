Porter Airlines orders 25 Embraer E195-E2s

Porter Airlines has confirmed its purchase of 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, exercising its purchase rights in addition to the existing 50 firm orders. This move, valued at $2.1 billion at list price, expands Porter’s orders with Embraer to 75 firm, while retaining 25 purchase rights.

Having already received 24 E195-E2s, Porter Airlines plans to utilise these new aircraft to expand its services across North America. New destinations like Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico, and the Caribbean are on the horizon. These aircraft, deployed from Eastern Canada, are configured with 146 seats in a comfortable all-economy layout offering various seat pitches for guest comfort: 36, 34, and 30 inches.

Porter’s President and CEO, Michael Deluce, praised the E195-E2’s performance, emphasising its fuel efficiency and high customer satisfaction due to its quiet and comfortable ride. Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, highlighted Porter’s choice of the E2, recognising it as a testament to the aircraft’s comfort, capabilities, and reputation as the quietest and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft worldwide.