Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes achieves GreenATM Level 3 accreditation

skeyes, the Belgian air traffic control authority, has attained Level 3 accreditation in CANSO’s GreenATM environmental programme. This accolade signifies skeyes’ dedication to reducing its environmental impact and controlling emissions from the airspace it oversees. The GreenATM programme assesses various aspects, including governance, operations management, infrastructure, and community relations, to encourage eco-friendly practices within air navigation service providers.

Achieving Level 3 indicates skeyes’ successful implementation of plans that positively influence emissions. This recognition positions skeyes among the pioneers in adopting environmentally sustainable practices in the air traffic management industry. CANSO praised skeyes for its commitment to environmental sustainability, citing their well-defined goals, public reporting, and substantial implementation of eco-friendly measures.

Johan Decuyper, CEO of skeyes, expressed pride in receiving the GreenATM label, acknowledging it as a testament to their efforts to minimise environmental impact both in their operations and in supporting their airline customers. He emphasised skeyes’ commitment to further advancements and research in eco-friendly solutions, affirming their dedication to a future of low-emission aviation.