Bell delivers third HEMS Bell 429 helicopter to Air Zermatt

Bell Textron Inc. delivers its third Bell 429 helicopter to Air Zermatt, a Swiss-based rescue company, as announced at European Rotors 2023. This addition underlines Air Zermatt’s commitment to life-saving missions in the demanding Swiss Alps and their trust in Bell’s aircraft for efficient and safe operations.

With a focus on transport, tourism, and rescue in the Alps, Air Zermatt conducts around 2,000 missions yearly, predominantly utilizing the Bell 429. The aircraft’s reliability and versatility have prompted Air Zermatt to include their entire Bell 429 fleet under Bell’s Customer Advantage Plan (CAP), ensuring maintenance support and preserving aircraft value over time.

The Bell 429 remains popular in Europe for its spacious cabin, designed for passenger transport and healthcare emergency services, making it a preferred choice in the HEMS and law enforcement sectors.