United States Army grounds Osprey V-22 helicopter fleet after fatal Yakushima crash

In the aftermath of the tragic crash off the coast of Yakushima, Japan, where eight members of the Air Force Special Operations Command lost their lives, the United States has taken a precautionary measure by grounding all Osprey V-22 helicopters. The decision comes after a preliminary report revealed that the crash was attributed to a mechanical defect in the aircraft, and not by human error.

The recent crash adds to a series of incidents involving Osprey aircraft in a relatively short timeframe, including a fatal accident in Australia in August that claimed three lives. Investigations into the Australian incident are still underway.

Japan, the only other known user of Osprey aircraft, has already grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys in response to the crash. The unique design of the Osprey allows it to perform both vertical and horizontal flight, making it versatile for military scenarios such as logistics and rescue missions.

Questions about the safety of the Osprey have lingered for years, particularly related to mechanical problems.

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander, directed an “operational standdown” of the Air Force CV-22 fleet to mitigate risk while the investigation continues. The underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time. “The standdown will provide time and space for a thorough investigation to determine causal factors and recommendations to ensure the Air Force CV-22 fleet returns to flight operations,” Bauernfeind said.

“We extend sincere gratitude to the Joint Force and Government of Japan’s Self-Defense Force, Coast Guard, law enforcement and civilian volunteers for their tireless assistance in the search and rescue operations for our Air Commandos,” he added.