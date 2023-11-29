Bell announces signed purchase agreements for three helicopters with JB Investments of Poland

Bell Textron Inc. has confirmed the signing of purchase agreements with JB Investments in Poland for two Bell 407GXis and one Bell 505 aircraft, primarily for private travel purposes. The signing took place during the European Rotors 2023 event in Madrid, Spain.

JB Investments, a longstanding distributor of general aviation aircraft and helicopters in Poland, has continuously met the evolving needs of individuals and businesses seeking aviation solutions.

Bell’s managing director of Europe, Jacinto Monge, highlighted the significance of JB Investments’ role in expanding Bell’s presence in the region. JB Investments opted for the Bell 407GXi and 505 to offer seamless corporate and VIP transportation solutions, focusing on reliability and passenger convenience.

The Bell 407GXi, powered by a Rolls-Royce engine with dual-channel FADEC technology, delivers outstanding performance in challenging conditions. The Polish National Police recently acquired additional 407GXi aircraft from JB Investments, expanding their fleet to seven.

The Bell 505, equipped with a Safran Arrius 2R engine and Garmin G1000H NXi avionics, demonstrates versatility across various missions, including pilot training, corporate transport, utility operations, and public safety tasks. Its EASA certification to carry loads up to 2,000 pounds using a cargo hook further underscores its utility capabilities.