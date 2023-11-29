European Commission approves €833 million Danish and Swedish State aid measure to recapitalise SAS

The European Commission greenlights a state aid measure of approximately €833 million to recapitalise Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), approved under the State aid COVID Temporary Framework. Denmark and Sweden contributed to the package, involving equity participation, State hybrid notes, and a rights issue, aiming to restore SAS’s capital position amid pandemic-induced financial challenges.

The Commission’s assessment underscores compliance with EU State aid rules, emphasising conditions on intervention necessity, remuneration, governance, prohibition of cross-subsidisation, and public transparency.

This move aligns with efforts to support SAS’s viability while ensuring fair competition in the Single Market. The aid aims to bolster SAS, a significant network airline in Scandinavia, impacted severely by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The decision follows amendments to the COVID Temporary Framework, reflecting the ongoing economic response to the pandemic.