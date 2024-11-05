The Netherlands orders 12 Airbus H225M helicopters for special operations

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for 12 H225M helicopters to enhance the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNLAF) capabilities in special forces operations. The agreement, signed during the Euronaval trade show in Paris by Vice-Admiral Jan Willem Hartman of the Netherlands COMMIT agency and Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, includes an initial package of support and services.

The H225M was chosen in June 2023 after an extensive evaluation process, selected for its unmatched performance, range, and adaptability to special forces missions. These new helicopters will replace the RNLAF’s current fleet of H215M Cougars and will be operated by the RNLAF’s 300 Special Operations Squadron.

The H225M is designed for high-stakes operations, equipped with advanced avionics, an improved main gearbox, tactical communication capabilities, and the optional HForce weapon system. With a maximum takeoff weight of 11,160 kg, the H225M is a robust choice for complex military missions. Airbus and the RNLAF will collaborate to customise the helicopters to meet the Netherlands’ unique operational needs, ensuring long-term mission success and enhanced operational efficiency.

The H225M has proven its reliability in global operations, with over 350 units serving military customers in countries such as France, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and Hungary, accumulating over 880,000 flight hours worldwide.