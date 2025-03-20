Airbus unveils H140 helicopter with major orders from global EMS operators

Airbus Helicopters has introduced the H140, a new light twin-engine helicopter, at VERTICON in Dallas, Texas. Designed for emergency medical services (EMS), passenger transport, and business aviation, the 3-tonne class rotorcraft features a five-blade bearingless main rotor, a T-shaped tail boom with an optimised Fenestron, and powerful Safran Arrius 2E 700 shp engines. With increased cabin space, large windows, and enhanced accessibility, the H140 aims to improve mission efficiency, comfort, and cost-effectiveness. Entry into service is scheduled for 2028.

Several leading EMS operators have already committed to the H140. Global Medical Response (GMR) has ordered 10 units with options for five more, while Metro Aviation signed for 12 with options for up to 24 additional helicopters. ADAC Luftrettung and ÖAMTC Flugrettung have jointly ordered 10, and DRF Luftrettung has signed a Letter of Intent for 10 aircraft. STAT MedEvac has also committed to two, with an option for a third. These orders reinforce Airbus’ strong market position in the EMS sector and reflect confidence in the H140’s advanced capabilities.

Airbus will deploy four prototypes for testing, with the first already undergoing flight evaluations in Donauwörth, Germany. The helicopter will be equipped with Airbus’ Helionix avionics suite, including a four-axis autopilot, to enhance safety and reduce pilot workload.

The H140 is positioned to become a key asset in modern air rescue, meeting the evolving needs of global operators while delivering superior payload, range, and cost-efficiency.