New Zealand Search and Rescue orders four Airbus H145 helicopters for EMS

New Zealand’s Search and Rescue Services (SRSL) has ordered four Airbus H145 helicopters to enhance its emergency medical services (EMS) operations. The new aircraft will join SRSL’s existing fleet, improving response capabilities across the country’s challenging terrain.

Christian Venzal, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Australia and New Zealand, highlighted the importance of the H145’s advanced technology in supporting life-saving missions. The helicopter features twin Safran Arriel 2E engines, a spacious cabin, and Airbus’ Helionix avionics suite for enhanced flight safety and efficiency. It also boasts the lowest CO2 emissions in its class.

With over 1,740 H145 helicopters in service worldwide, including nearly 600 dedicated to EMS missions, the model is a proven leader in medical air rescue operations.