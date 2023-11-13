Airbus introduces patented “Detumbler” to tackle in-orbit debris

Airbus has introduced its patented “Detumbler” device, designed to address the issue of in-orbit debris by preventing satellites from tumbling at the end of their operational lives. The Detumbler, a magnetic damping device weighing approximately 100g, will be tested in space during an in-orbit demonstration in early 2024 in collaboration with Exotrail and EnduroSat.

Developed in 2021 with support from the French Space Agency CNES, the Detumbler features a central rotor wheel and magnets that interact with the Earth’s magnetic field. In normal flight, the rotor follows the magnetic field like a compass, but if the satellite starts tumbling, the rotor induces eddy currents, acting as friction torque to dampen the motion. The device aims to enhance the stability of satellites, particularly in low Earth orbit, facilitating future active debris removal missions by preventing tumbling behavior.