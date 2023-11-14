LATAM Airlines Airbus A321 suffers bird strike, safely lands back at Salvador, Brazil

On 12 November, a LATAM Airlines (Brazil) Airbus A321 (registered PT-MXQ) operated domestic flight LA3361 between Salvador and Sao Paulo. Apparently, the aircraft suffered a bird strike, after the right engine started to emit sparks and flames. The pilots headed back to Salvador for a safe landing.

As part of gratitude, or as a religious gesture, one passenger left the aircraft on his knees.

