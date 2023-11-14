LATAM Airlines Airbus A321 suffers bird strike, safely lands back at Salvador, Brazil

On 12 November, a LATAM Airlines (Brazil) Airbus A321 (registered PT-MXQ) operated domestic flight LA3361 between Salvador and Sao Paulo. Apparently, the aircraft suffered a bird strike, after the right engine started to emit sparks and flames. The pilots headed back to Salvador for a safe landing.

As part of gratitude, or as a religious gesture, one passenger left the aircraft on his knees.

LATAM Brazil Airbus A321 (PT-MXQ, built 2014) experienced birdstrike during climb-out of Salvador AP (SBSV), Brazil causing the right engine to emit sparks and flames. The pilots discontinued the climb and safely returned to land. No one on board flight #LA3361 to Sao Paulo-GRU… pic.twitter.com/rwrhgNAEYK — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 14, 2023

Fulfilling his promise, a passenger left the aircraft cabin on his knees after plane made an emergency bur safe landing in Salvador.#safety #paxex https://t.co/dZJXRvHZ2o pic.twitter.com/H2LS1KkaEA — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 13, 2023