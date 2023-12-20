Spain orders 16 Airbus C295 in Maritime Patrol and Surveillance configurations

Spain’s Ministry of Defence has placed an order for 16 Airbus C295 aircraft configured for Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA), amounting to €1.695 billion. These planes will bolster Spain’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities and strengthen surveillance, reconnaissance, and search-and-rescue capacities for the Spanish Air and Space Force and Navy.

The contract includes the production of these aircraft in Spain, promoting national defence industry growth and sovereignty, according to Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn. The Maritime Patrol version represents a significant development, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to provide operational advantages.

The C295 MPA will replace the retired P-3 Orion fleet and will conduct various missions, including anti-submarine and surface warfare, intelligence gathering, and carrying armaments like torpedoes. It will operate collaboratively with other platforms, potentially serving as a command-and-control centre.

As for the C295 MSA, it serves as the successor to the CN-235 VIGMA fleet, focusing on maritime and overland operations such as countering smuggling, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and conducting national and international search-and-rescue missions.

Both aircraft configurations will offer synergy, complementing Spain’s existing fleet of 13 Airbus C295s in transport configuration. Airbus will assemble these new aircraft at its military facilities in Seville.