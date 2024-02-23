Historic achievement: American private company successfully lands probe on the Moon

In a significant milestone for the space industry, Intuitive Machines, an American private company, achieved the first moon landing by a U.S. device in over 50 years. The Nova-C lander, carrying NASA scientific instruments, landed on the Moon at 23:23 UTC.

Despite challenges with malfunctioning lasers, a backup solution involving a NASA instrument ensured a successful landing.

Intuitive Machines confirmed the probe’s upright position and data transmission. The autonomous final descent included a unique moment captured by a camera-equipped craft ejected from the lander.

Your order was delivered… to the Moon! ?@Int_Machines' uncrewed lunar lander landed at 6:23pm ET (2323 UTC), bringing NASA science to the Moon's surface. These instruments will prepare us for future human exploration of the Moon under #Artemis. pic.twitter.com/sS0poiWxrU — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2024