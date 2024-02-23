Historic achievement: American private company successfully lands probe on the Moon

By
André Orban
-
0
0

In a significant milestone for the space industry, Intuitive Machines, an American private company, achieved the first moon landing by a U.S. device in over 50 years. The Nova-C lander, carrying NASA scientific instruments, landed on the Moon at 23:23 UTC.

Despite challenges with malfunctioning lasers, a backup solution involving a NASA instrument ensured a successful landing.

Intuitive Machines confirmed the probe’s upright position and data transmission. The autonomous final descent included a unique moment captured by a camera-equipped craft ejected from the lander.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.