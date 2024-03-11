Antonov An-124 facilitates transatlantic journey for Airbus-built EarthCARE climate satellite

In a collaborative effort between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Airbus-built EarthCARE (Earth Clouds, Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) climate-monitoring satellite successfully completed its journey from Munich to the SpaceX launch site in Vandenberg, California. Carried by the colossal Antonov An-124, one of the world’s largest transport aircraft, the 2.3-tonne satellite is set for launch in May atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

EarthCARE, a pivotal mission in ESA’s FutureEO programme, aims to enhance our understanding of climate change by investigating the impact of clouds and aerosols on Earth’s atmosphere. Backed by over 200 global research institutes, the satellite’s advanced instruments, including the Atmospheric Lidar ATLID, Broad-Band Radiometer, Multi-Spectral Imager, and Cloud Profiling Radar, will provide unprecedented data to improve climate modelling and weather forecasting.

Marc Steckling, Head of Earth Observation, Science and Exploration at Airbus, highlighted EarthCARE’s crucial role in advancing climate analysis, stating, “As the world’s climate continues to change, scientists need ever more sophisticated space assets to enable better analysis. EarthCARE will help fill in the gaps by providing unprecedented measurements.”

The successful loading and transportation of EarthCARE underscore the collaborative efforts of Munich Airport, Airbus, and the Antonov crew, marking a significant step toward the satellite’s mission to unravel the complexities of Earth’s energy budget.