Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for February 2024 have been published as follows.

February 2024 deliveries: 49 deliveries to 28 customers (6 A220-300, 18 A320neo, 21 A321neo, 2 A330-900, 1 A350-900, 1 A350-1000)

February 2024 gross orders: 2 Airbus A350-900 from an undisclosed customer

2024 deliveries to date: 79 deliveries to 32 customers