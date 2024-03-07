Eurowings expands operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with two new direct routes

Eurowings is set to enhance its presence at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with the introduction of two new direct routes before the summer of 2024. These additions, connecting Stockholm to Hannover (HAN) and Naples (NAP), contribute to the airline’s diverse portfolio of destinations from the airport.

The initiation of these routes to Hannover and Naples not only enriches the overall range of destinations available at Arlanda but also strengthens the connectivity between the Swedish capital and key cities in Germany and Italy. Since establishing its base in Sweden in the summer of 2022, Eurowings has progressively expanded its offerings, bringing the total number of destinations to thirteen.

Starting from May 1st, the Stockholm Arlanda – Hannover route will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Sundays. Subsequently, the Stockholm Arlanda – Naples route will commence operations on June 14th, offering two flights per week on Fridays and Sundays. This strategic expansion aligns with Eurowings’ commitment to providing diverse and convenient travel options for passengers from Stockholm Arlanda Airport.