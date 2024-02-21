Airbus and TotalEnergies forge strategic partnership to advance Sustainable Aviation Fuels

In a significant move towards achieving the aviation industry’s net carbon neutrality goal by 2050, Airbus and TotalEnergies have entered into a strategic partnership. The collaboration focuses on combating carbon emissions through Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

TotalEnergies will supply over half of Airbus’ European sustainable aviation fuel needs, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels. The partnership also involves a research programme to develop 100% sustainable fuels tailored for current and future aircraft designs, examining their impact on emissions and non-CO2 effects like contrails.

This collaboration reinforces the commitment of both companies to promote SAF technology, building on TotalEnergies’ track record of supplying SAF for Airbus deliveries since 2016 and supporting key SAF-powered flights. TotalEnergies aims to produce 1.5 million tonnes of SAF annually by 2030, aligning with Airbus’ determination to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels and achieve ambitious decarbonisation targets by 2030.