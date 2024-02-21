LOT Polish Airlines orders 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

LOT Polish Airlines has placed an order for 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, scheduled for delivery by the conclusion of the first half of 2025, according to statements attributed to its CEO Michal Fijol by state news agency PAP.

Fijol revealed, “We currently have a total of 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in our order pipeline, set to be delivered over the upcoming months, culminating by the end of the first half of 2025.” He further specified the distribution of deliveries, noting that three MAXs are anticipated within the initial half of this year, with the initial arrival expected around the transition from March to April. The subsequent two aircraft are scheduled for delivery in the latter part of the first half, aligning with the peak of the summer season.