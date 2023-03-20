The Belgian Post issues 5 new stamps to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of SABENA

The Société Anonyme Belge d’Exploitation de la Navigation Aérienne, in short SABENA, was created on 23 May 1923 at the instigation of King Albert I. But the company did not really begin to expand until after the Second World War.
From the 1980s, Sabena was confronted with financial worries and restructuring policies. The axe definitely fell on the company in November 2001.
This issue of postage stamps looks back on the rich past of this national jewel, by unearthing a few emblematic posters.
Postage stamps:
- “You are in good hands” – poster featuring iconic flight attendant,
- Poster with travellers and a Sabena aeroplane in the background,
- Poster promoting travel to Europe – Scandinavia,
- Poster promoting Belgium,
- Poster on the link with the Belgian Congo in 1939
Sheet: Special cut of the sheet in the shape of an aeroplane window with a view of the clouds
Layout: Myriam Voz
Stamp size: 30mm x 40mm
Sheet size: 165mm x 208mm
Sheet composition: 5 postage stamps
Paper: FSC white gummed
Serration: 11 1/2
Printing process: Offset
Date of issue: March 20, 2023
Reproduction & printing: bpost Philately & Stamps Printing