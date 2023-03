SMBC Aviation Capital is pleased to announce the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft (MSN 61008) equipped with two CFM LEAP-1B28B1 engines to flydubai.

The aircraft and associated engines were delivered at the Boeing facilities in Seattle, USA.

The Aircraft is the third of three Boeing 737-8 MAX units delivered to flydubai as part of a sale and leaseback transaction with the airline.

Seattle, March 17th 2023