Sabena was founded on 23 May 1923, exactly 100 years ago

Exactly 100 years ago, on 23 May 1923, Sabena was founded by the Belgian government. The national carrier of Belgium took over the fleet of SNETA, a project company to investigate the need for commercial air traffic, consisting of four De Havilland DH.9, three Rumpler C.IV, one De Havilland DH.4, four Blériot-SPAD S.33, one Ansaldo A.300C and one Farman F.60 Goliath.

The same day, Sabena carried out her first flight, a freighter flight between Haren (a former military airfield and civil airport near Brussels) and Lympne, United Kingdom with a stopover in Ostend, operated by a De Havilland DH.9

Exactly 100 years ago, May 23 1923, Sabena was founded! Aviation history was made and the airline embarked on an 8 decade journey. The very same day the first flight, operated by a DeHavilland DH9, took off from Haeren near Brussels, via Ostend, to Lympne in the U.K. #sabena100 pic.twitter.com/V4B8pIgyxn — sabena (@fly_sabena) May 22, 2023

On 1 April 1924, the airline operated her first commercial flight between Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Straatsburg, France via a stopover in Brussels. The next years, more destinations are flown: Basel, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

From 1925, Sabena started to explore flights to the former Belgian colony of the Congo, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On 12 February 1925 Edmond Thierry, Léopold Roger and Jef de Bruycker started an arduous 51 day journey with a Handley Page W8, christened Princesse Marie-José, to Leopoldville, present Kinshasa.

On 23 February 1931, flights towards Leopoldville took only five days. To date, Kinshasa is still a key destination for private company and Lufthansa subsidiary (SN) Brussels Airlines.

Connecting Belgian Congo was a goal from the very beginning of Sabena. On February 12, 1925 Edmond Thierry, Léopold Roger and Jef de Bruycker started an arduous 51 day journey with a Handley Page W8, christened Princesse Marie-José, to Leopoldville, present Kinshasa #sabena100 pic.twitter.com/L340uRoUD1 — sabena (@fly_sabena) May 23, 2023

Bankruptcy in 2001

Sabena (Société Anonyme Belge d’Exploitation de la Navigation Aérienne) was a venerable old lady of 78 years. An internationally renowned company, the largest employer with 10,000 workers, 11 million passengers in 2000, 107 destinations in 48 countries. That’s the positive business card.

But Sabena was also known for its losses almost every year. The lack of vision of the state, which regained control before the evil marriage with Swissair in 1995. A lack of capital, a hectic social life, a growing debt of two billion euros at the end. Especially after Swissair has undertaken to take the best, pumping subsidiaries and passengers, with a certain folly sometimes, as with the massive purchase of 34 Airbus aircraft, which put the balance sheet definitively in the red. A bankruptcy was declared on 7 November 2001.