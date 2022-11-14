SABENA memorabilia up for sale, including the iconic logo

The receiver in bankruptcy has ordered Troostwijk Auctions (Belgium) to put up quite a lot of Sabena relics for sale. Next to the many memorabilia like posters, placards, uniforms, safety vests and trolleys, the large outdoor board displaying the SABENA – logo is also on the market. For information: you will need to have enough space to display the logo as one letter is 1,68 m tall.

The current bid for the unique Sabena billboard has been set at €540, you can also place your bid on the Troostwijk Auctions website. As well as on all other stuff.

Note that every bid excludes the 18% auction fee, and the 21% VAT. The closing date of the auction is 23 November.