The Ryal Mint of Belgium issues silver coin to commemorate 100th anniversary of Sabena

The Royal Mint of Belgium issues a silver 20-euro coin on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the former airline Sabena.

Sabena was born on 23 May 1923. Despite the demise of the company in November 2001, many people and organisations wanted to commemorate the event, the creation of one of the very first airlines in the world. Therefore, the Royal Mint of Belgium issued a 20-euro coin made of 925/1000 silver.

Two thousand five hundred coins will be minted. They will be available in early June, accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity in a luxury case, at a cost of €59.95 on the dedicated website https://www.herdenkingsmunten.be/