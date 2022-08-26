LOT Polish Airlines to launch three routes from new Polish Warsaw-Radom airport

Warsaw Radom Airport (RDO/EPRA), also known as Radom-Sadków Airport is a civil and military airport in central Poland, located approximately 3 km east of Radom city centre.The airport has been in operation since the late-1920s.

In May 2015, AirBaltic was the first airline to announce scheduled flights from Radom. The Latvian carrier scheduled three weekly flights to its home base in Riga with Bombardier Dash-8 Q400, starting on 1 September of the same year.

CSA Czech Airlines was the second carrier to announce flights out of Radom in July 2015. The airline filed three-weekly flights from Radom to its hub in Prague using ATR 42 aircraft starting on 18 September.

Both carriers commenced the flights as planned. Loads were very low. Overall, the airport handled some 220 passengers in September, equal to six travellers on each flight. Both airlines thus stopped flying to Radom after less than three months.

Later, several airlines tried to launch scheduled flights to Radom, but with no success. On 1st January 2019, Radom airport closed for good in order to allow for the demolition of the existing terminal and the construction of the new Warsaw-Radom airport, to be considered the new low-cost airport of Warsaw.

The new airport is to be launched around March 2023. The airport in Radom is to be launched at the turn of March and April 2023. LOT Polish Airlines announced it would start flying to Copenhagen, Paris and Rome, the first three European cities to be connected to the Masovian port on a regular basis with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Since 2018, the airport in Radom has been managed by the Polish Airports State Enterprise (PPL). “We are happy to announce the long-awaited news that Warsaw-Radom Airport is gaining its first carrier today. We are proud that these are LOT Polish Airlines. The destinations proposed by LOT Polish Airlines are ideal destinations, both for business and tourist purposes. We are very happy that our national carrier saw the potential among passengers from the region and the Radom airport itself. We will make sure that passengers like the Radom airport and that they will be happy to fly from it,” says Anna Dermont, spokeswoman for the Polish Airports State Enterprise. “The opening of the airport in Radom gives us an opportunity to shift some point-to-point traffic and reduce the burden on Chopin Airport. In recent years, LOT has consistently expanded its network of connections, opening several dozen new destinations. Thanks to the conducted demand analysis, we will launch three destinations from Radom – we will return to Rome, and we will fly to Paris and Copenhagen. I am convinced that these destinations will be popular among the residents of Warsaw and southern Mazovia,” said Krzysztof Moczulski, press spokesman for LOT Polish Airlines. Warsaw-Radom airport will be adapted mainly to the service of charter and low-cost traffic, but also traditional – for passengers who want to leave for the so-called city break. Thanks to the extension of the runway and the expansion of the terminal, it will be able to accommodate the most popular passenger aircraft – Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 aircraft. It will also be ready to handle larger aircraft.