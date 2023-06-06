Ostend-Bruges Airport welcomed a record-breaking 41,682 passengers in May 2023

In May, Ostend-Bruges Airport (OST) welcomed a record-breaking 42 thousand passengers, which is 30% more than in May 2022 and even 1.2% above the result of 2019. “This demonstrates the dynamism of the airport’s catchment area, which continues to grow and whose population has a high propensity to travel”, says CEO Eric Dumas.

Of all passengers who passed through Ostend-Bruges Airport in May, over 39,500 travelled with TUI fly. The number of TUI fly passengers increased by 32% compared to last year and is up 13% compared to 2019, which was the airport’s best year thus far. For the first time since 2019, passengers can once again fly to Antalya (Turkey). With almost every seat booked last month, the restart of this route has been a great success.

“We’re happy to see that so many passengers find their way to Ostend-Bruges Airport. Last month we served 12 routes and over 90% of all seats were occupied. This demonstrates the dynamism of the airport’s catchment area, which continues to grow and whose population has a high propensity to travel“, says CEO Eric Dumas.

With short walking distances, nearby parking and short waiting times Ostend-Bruges Airport is able to convince the largest number of travellers in May since TUI fly started its operations in Ostend. “Travellers are increasingly seeking alternatives to busy airports and Ostend-Bruges Airport can insure its passengers of a stress-free departure. We make every effort to ensure that travellers can start their holidays right here at the airport.”

The airport expects that the number of people travelling via OST Airport will continue to grow in the next months.