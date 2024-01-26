Ostend-Bruges Airport commences runway renovation, closes two months for upgrades

Ostend-Bruges Airport has initiated the renovation of its runway, necessitating a temporary closure from January 25 to March 27, 2024.

The refurbishment, managed by the Airport Development Company Flanders, involves extensive work on the runway, taxiways, and lighting systems. Additionally, the project aims to enhance environmental sustainability, comply with European Aviation Safety Agency regulations, and facilitate the maneuvering of larger aircraft.

The closure period has been minimised to limit disruption, with meticulous preparations ensuring efficiency. The renovation is a crucial step in securing the airport’s future and maintaining operational standards.

The project costs are estimated at 17 million euros.