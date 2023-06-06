Lithuanian airports looking for contractors to develop Kaunas Airport terminal and apron

Kaunas Airport in Lithuania has announced international tenders to select contractors for the expansion of its passenger terminal and northern apron. The airport has experienced a surge in passenger flows, exceeding previous forecasts, and is on track to handle more than 1.3 million passengers this year, surpassing its design capacity. The development of the airport’s infrastructure is crucial for the country’s economic and national defence plans.

The expansion projects aim to increase passenger capacity, facilitate aircraft maintenance services, and boost freight traffic. The completion of these projects, along with the construction of a new passenger departure terminal at Vilnius Airport, is expected to enable Lithuanian airports to serve over 10 million passengers annually by 2025.

The expansion of Kaunas Airport will include the enlargement of the passenger terminal and the addition of new extensions, allowing for more simultaneous flights and increased passenger and aircraft handling capabilities. The parallel expansion of the northern apron will enhance the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capacity and competitiveness of the airport.

The projects are part of the strategic priorities of Lithuanian Airports and will contribute to the efficiency and revenue growth of the airport network. Despite the ongoing construction, Kaunas Airport will continue to operate normally to sustain its rapid growth.

The improvements are expected to enhance Lithuania’s logistics capabilities, particularly in collaboration with NATO partners who frequently operate flights at Kaunas Airport. The expansion of the northern apron will provide additional aircraft parking and engine testing facilities, leading to a significant increase in aircraft parking spaces at the airport.