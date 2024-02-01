Port Authority of New York and New Jersey celebrates busiest year ever with 144 million passengers at New York City airports in 2023

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a record-breaking year in 2023, with its three major airports—Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International, and LaGuardia—welcoming a total of 144 million passengers. This figure surpassed pre-pandemic highs, with a 3% increase over the previous record set in 2019.

The surge in demand followed extensive redevelopment work on all three airports, transforming facilities into award-winning, world-class terminals.

Newark recorded the most significant jump with 49.1 million passengers, LaGuardia reached 32.4 million, and JFK saw 62.5 million passengers.

The Port Authority’s $30 billion redevelopment initiatives continue to enhance airport infrastructure and capacity across New York and New Jersey.