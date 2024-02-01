Swedish Coast Guard aircraft safely lands in Malta after technical fault triggers emergency response

A Swedish Coast Guard aircraft, aDe Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 registered SE-MAA and named KBV 501 en route to Stockholm, had to make an emergency landing in Malta following a technical fault shortly after take-off on 31 January. The plane, carrying three people, developed a hydraulic issue affecting its landing gear.

Air traffic controllers declared a full emergency, but the aircraft landed safely after 30 minutes in the air. Firefighters were on standby, and emergency teams provided immediate support upon landing. As the plane taxied away from the runway, a fire engine drove alongside it.

Malta International Airport expressed gratitude to all responders in a statement.