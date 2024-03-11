London Heathrow achieves record February passenger numbers amid winter peak

Heathrow Airport marked a historic February by serving a record-breaking 5.8 million passengers, with the winter half-term setting a new milestone of over 2 million travellers. Despite the leap year contributing to an additional 207,000 passengers on February 29, Heathrow is on course to surpass its annual passenger record. Cargo tonnage has surged by 21% compared to 2023, outperforming European counterparts and the global average of 8%.

The departure boards at Heathrow continue to expand, offering diverse travel options. Recent additions include Loganair services to the northern UK, new British Airways routes to Abu Dhabi, Kos, and Izmir, a Virgin Atlantic service to Bangalore, and the return of Vueling flights to Barcelona and Paris (Orly) ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

While celebrating the passenger growth, Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye expressed concerns about reduced spending by visitors to the UK following the removal of tax-free shopping. Woldbye also criticised the Spring Budget for missing an opportunity to support the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors, emphasising the need for policies fostering growth and job creation in the UK economy.