Privately owned IAI1124A Westwind overshoots runway at Manila Airport, Philippines

On 29 March, a privately owned IAI1124A Westwind (RP-C5880) operated a chartered flight for the Philippine Department of Health reportedly carrying medical supplies. During take-off at Manila airport, however, the aircraft overshot the runway. The eight passengers and crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed dead.
#developing RP-C5880, an aircraft chartered by Philippine Department of Health, crash-landed/overshot the runway at MNL (NAIA). Reports say its carrying medical supplies.

WATCH: An aircraft reportedly carrying medical supplies caught on fire while it was about to take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) around 8 p.m. According to BFP, fire was already out at 9:02 p.m.

WATCH: Isang aircraft, bumagsak sa Runway 24 ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport.


This was an air evacuation with doctor and companion of patient on board. Those would not have been present just to send supplies.