Privately owned IAI1124A Westwind overshoots runway at Manila Airport, Philippines

On 29 March, a privately owned IAI1124A Westwind (RP-C5880) operated a chartered flight for the Philippine Department of Health reportedly carrying medical supplies. During take-off at Manila airport, however, the aircraft overshot the runway. The eight passengers and crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed dead.

#developing RP-C5880, an aircraft chartered by Philippine Department of Health, crash-landed/overshot the runway at MNL (NAIA). Reports say its carrying medical supplies. #COVID19 #SARS_COV_2 pic.twitter.com/peqgwiBJFl — MikeGo (@MikeGo6671) March 29, 2020

WATCH: An aircraft reportedly carrying medical supplies caught on fire while it was about to take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) around 8 p.m. According to BFP, fire was already out at 9:02 p.m. @inquirerdotnet (Sourced video) pic.twitter.com/8w38t1qVTi — Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) March 29, 2020

WATCH: Isang aircraft, bumagsak sa Runway 24 ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 📹 Japs de Leon pic.twitter.com/5nXXJ5Ui2z — DZBB Super Radyo (@dzbb) March 29, 2020