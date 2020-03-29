Privately owned IAI1124A Westwind overshoots runway at Manila Airport, Philippines

On 29 March, a privately owned IAI1124A Westwind (RP-C5880) operated a chartered flight for the Philippine Department of Health reportedly carrying medical supplies. During take-off at Manila airport, however, the aircraft overshot the runway. The eight passengers and crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed dead.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. This was an air evacuation with doctor and companion of patient on board. Those would not have been present just to send supplies.

