Philippine Airlines’ non-stop service from Manila lands in Perth

Western Australia’s international aviation recovery has taken another major leap forward with the arrival in Perth this morning of the first-ever non-stop flight from Manila.

The service between Perth and the Filipino capital was originally scheduled to commence in March 2020 until the Covid pandemic intervened.

Perth Airport Acting CEO Kate Holsgrove says it’s been worth the wait.

“This new international service is a big win for WA business, the tourism and education sectors and exporters,” Ms Holsgrove said.

“We’ve been working closely with the State Government and Tourism WA to secure this service which will inject more than 52,000 seats into the market each year.

“This will be a popular route and we expect strong two-way passenger numbers.

“It will give a real boost to our State’s efforts to attract more international students and tourists to WA. And it won’t take long for them to spread the message when they get back home about what a great city Perth is to visit.

“It’s also going to be quicker and easier for Western Australians to experience the 7,000-plus islands and amazing beaches on offer in the Philippines.

“The schedule into Manila will also maximise the opportunity to connect to some incredible destinations in the Philippines including Cebu and Davao, as well as making the most of Philippine Airlines’ extensive network throughout Asia and beyond to the USA.”

This morning’s inaugural flight was skippered by Philippine Airlines’ President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley Ng and was welcomed by a water cannon salute. WA’s Minister for Tourism Roger Cook and Perth Airport’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Kate Holsgrove were on hand to welcome the flight.

The airline will operate the service on an Airbus A321neo which has 168 seats, including 12 fully flat Business class seats.

The service will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving in Perth at 07.15 and departing at 08.30.

26 March, 2023