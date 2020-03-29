[Coronavirus] Austrian Airlines operates longest flight ever to repatriate fellow countrymen

On Sunday 29 March, an Austrian Airlines Boeing 777 (OE-LPD) departed from Vienna, Austria destination Sydney, Australia. The triple-7 will fly the 6,000 km distance in 17 hours and will bring back fellow countrymen to Austria. The longest flight in more than 60 years in the history of the company, Austrian said.

The flight is carrying number OS1 (AUA1) and can be traced on tracking websites like radarbox24.com or flightradar24.com

To find the flight @flightradar24 search for OS1 or click this link: https://t.co/NEqhAZ9ve1 — Austrian Airlines (@_austrian) March 29, 2020