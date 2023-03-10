Two live bullets found on Korean Air flight to Manila, plane evacuated

Two gun bullets were found this morning (10 March) in a Korean Air Airbus A330-300 (reg. HL7702) that was about to take off from Seoul Incheon International Airport bound for Manila on flight KE621.

It was around 08:00 that the Police received a call that a passenger had found a bullet under his seat. A little later, another bullet was found. As a result, the aircraft scheduled to take off at 07:45 had to return to the terminal with 230 people on board: 218 passengers and 12 crew members. The passengers were promptly evacuated to the terminal.

An anti-terrorist unit and an explosive ordnance disposal team were immediately dispatched to search the interior of the plane. The latter was finally able to fly to the Philippines around 11:00.

Authorities are currently examining how these bullets could have been smuggled on board when possession of weapons is illegal in South Korea and security checks are very strict at airports.