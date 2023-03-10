Two live bullets found on Korean Air flight to Manila, plane evacuated

By
André Orban
-
0
10
Korean Air A330-300 © K.Tomoaki – https://www.flickr.com/photos/146129273@N08/48826067581/, on https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=125138197

Two gun bullets were found this morning (10 March) in a Korean Air Airbus A330-300 (reg. HL7702) that was about to take off from Seoul Incheon International Airport bound for Manila on flight KE621.

It was around 08:00 that the Police received a call that a passenger had found a bullet under his seat. A little later, another bullet was found. As a result, the aircraft scheduled to take off at 07:45 had to return to the terminal with 230 people on board: 218 passengers and 12 crew members. The passengers were promptly evacuated to the terminal.

An anti-terrorist unit and an explosive ordnance disposal team were immediately dispatched to search the interior of the plane. The latter was finally able to fly to the Philippines around 11:00.

Authorities are currently examining how these bullets could have been smuggled on board when possession of weapons is illegal in South Korea and security checks are very strict at airports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.