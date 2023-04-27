Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing at Maastricht Aachen Airport

By
André Orban
-
0
22

On 26 April around noon, an Apache AH-64 attack helicopter of the Royal Netherlands Air Force made a precautionary landing at Maastricht Aachen airport. The crew landed safely.

The helicopter is currently awaiting technical support. Mechanics from the Gilze-Rijen airbase in Brabant, where the Dutch Apaches are stationed, are on their way to the Maastricht airfield in Beek to check and repair the helicopter.

Military air traffic is only permitted at Maastricht Aachen Airport in exceptional circumstances.

April 26, 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.