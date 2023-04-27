Worldwide unique project: Lufthansa Airbus A350 becomes climate research aircraft

Lufthansa pilots complete a successful flight test programme with a specially developed measuring probe

From 2024, a Lufthansa A350 will collect climate data for the first time for the European research infrastructure IAGOS-CARIBIC

Lufthansa Group has been supporting global climate research for around 30 years

The Lufthansa Group and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) are converting a Lufthansa Airbus A350 (registered D-AIXJ “Erfurt”) into a flying research laboratory to collect climate data for the European research infrastructure IAGOS-CARIBIC.

The measuring probe system developed for the project was successfully tested in flight, and a measurement laboratory weighing around two tonnes will be set up over the next few months.

More than 100 different trace gases, aerosol, and cloud parameters will be recorded in the cargo hold as a cargo container, and climate-relevant parameters can be recorded at a higher accuracy and temporal resolution than with satellite- or ground-based measurement systems.

The Lufthansa Group has been committed to climate and weather research for nearly 30 years and has equipped several aircraft with measuring instruments since then.