Mavi Gök, new charter airline at Katowice airport on flights to Turkey

In the night from 25 to 26 April 2023, a 339 seats Boeing 777-300ER registered TC-MGG, property of Mavi Gök, a Turkish Antalya-based charter airline, took 325 passengers from Katowice Airport to its home airport Antalya on flight 4M874.

Mavi Gök Airlines is the property of Anex Tour, a Turkish touristic consortium. During the Summer 2023 season, Mavi Gök Airlines aircraft will handle charter flights connecting Katowice Airport and Antalya on behalf of the Polish division of the Anex Group, i.e. the Orex Travel by Anex travel agency. In order to do so, the airline will utilise wide-body aircraft (Boeing 777-300ER), as well as narrow-body aircraft (Boeing 737-800/Boeing 757-300). Welcome Airport Services sp. z o.o. is responsible for providing ground handling of Mavi Gök Airlines aircraft at Katowice Airport.

“For more than 15 years, we have been developing the infrastructure at Katowice Airport in order to, among others, efficiently handle the biggest wide-body aircraft. Thus far, such aircraft were used at Katowice Airport only to handle long-haul flights, e.g. to the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Thailand. This year, wide-body aircraft, which can transport approx. three hundred travellers will also handle flights to Turkey. Such a tendency confirms how popular charter flights to Turkey are at Katowice Airport. Simultaneously, it is yet another good indication that a record-breaking summer season is around the corner. We expect to conclude 2023 with over five million handled passengers, it will be the best result in the history of Katowice Airport,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport.

564,000 passengers were served on flights connecting Katowice Airport and Turkey in 2022; it was the most popular country in the airport’s network. Last year, 4.42 million passengers were handled at Katowice Airport; 2.4 million travellers flew on regular flights, and nearly 2 million on charter flights. According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s data, Katowice Airport was the biggest Polish charter airport in 2022.

Anex Tour Group, which was founded over 20 years ago, is the biggest tour operator in Turkey, and one of the biggest tour operators in Germany. Currently, it has offices in nearly 40 countries around the world. In addition to its own airline, the group also owns a hotel chain in Turkey. Anex Group is present in Poland since 2015.

Note: the next day, the MaviGök Boeing 777 flew from Antalya to Warsaw and back.