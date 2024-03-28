Pegasus Airlines to fly twice weekly between Maastricht and Antalya from April 22

Starting April 22, Turkish airline Pegasus Airlines will operate two flights per week from Maastricht Aachen Airport to Antalya. Throughout the summer season, Pegasus will fly to the Turkish seaside resort every Monday and Thursday. Antalya is a popular destination from Maastricht Aachen Airport, with Corendon flying daily to the resort during the summer of 2019.

Known for its modern fleet, Pegasus Airlines recently received two awards for having the world’s youngest fleet (ranking 4th). Starting from 2025, the airline will exclusively operate Airbus NEO models, known for being the newest, quietest, and cleanest in their class.

Dean Boljuncic, head of commercial development at MAA, expressed pride in connecting Pegasus Airlines to their airport. They aim for a long-term partnership, beginning with passenger flights between MAA and Antalya, with potential expansion to other destinations in the future. The relatively quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft of Pegasus align well with the airport’s vision of being sustainable and environmentally conscious.

Pegasus Airlines becomes the second airline to offer flights between Maastricht Aachen Airport and Antalya. While Pegasus focuses on selling individual flight tickets, Corendon primarily emphasises package holidays.