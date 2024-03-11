Vietnam Airlines expands network with flights to Munich Airport, its fourth European destination

Vietnam Airlines is set to commence direct flights from Munich Airport to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, starting October 2, 2024, signalling an expansion of Asian travel connections. Operated by a Boeing 787-9 with a three-class seating layout, the airline will initially offer twice-weekly flights to each destination, with plans to increase frequency to four times a week in December 2024.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, expressed confidence in the positive reception of these new routes, emphasizing the potential for enhanced economic relations and cultural exchange between Bavaria and Vietnam. Munich Airport, as the fourth European destination in Vietnam Airlines’ route network, joins Frankfurt, London Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Vietnam’s status as a popular vacation destination in Southeast Asia is underscored by its increasing appeal, making it one of the most visited countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The introduction of direct flights reflects the significance of German-Vietnamese economic relations, with Bavarian universities engaging in research and educational partnerships, and Bavarian companies making substantial investments in Vietnam.