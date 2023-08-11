Frankfurt Airport reaches post-pandemic passenger record in July 2023

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6 million monthly passengers in July 2023. The figure represents an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to July 2022, but is still 13.1 percent below the pre-crisis level of 2019. 1

Cargo traffic also increased slightly during July 2023. With 164,503 metric tons, FRA’s cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) exceeded the July 2022 level by 2.3 percent. Aircraft movements were up 16.1 percent year-on-year to 40,626 takeoffs and landings. Likewise, accumulated maximum takeoff weights (or MTOWs) expanded by 13.5 percent year-on-year to approximately 2.5 million metric tons in the reporting month.

Fraport’s international network of airports also continued to deliver traffic growth in July 2023. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia registered 149,631 passengers in the month under review (up 20.0 percent year-on-year). Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose to over 1.2 million passengers (up 3.1 percent). Peru’s Lima Airport (LIM) served some 1.9 million passengers in July 2023 (up 13.0 percent). Passenger numbers at Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airports grew by 8.1 percent to a total of 6.2 million. In Bulgaria, the two coastal airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) welcomed 810,866 passengers overall in the reporting month (up 8.8 percent). Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera advanced to 5.5 million passengers (up 10.2 percent).

Across the airports actively managed by Fraport, total passenger numbers improved by 11.9 percent year-on-year to 21.8 million travellers in July 2023.