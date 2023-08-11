IAG seeks innovators to help propel the aviation industry forward

International Airlines Group (IAG) has launched the seventh year of its Hangar 51 innovation programme, designed to find those innovator companies that can help IAG´s airlines and companies to solve business challenges. Start-ups and scale-ups from around the world are invited to apply to join the programme where they can put their technology to the test under operational conditions.

Hangar 51 goes beyond a traditional accelerator and offers companies weeks of in-depth co-working alongside experts from across the Group. During 12 weeks, companies will design and run a proof of value to assess the potential of their solutions.

Through the Hangar 51 programme, the selected companies will:

Work with airlines or operating companies on a 12-week proof of value, with the possibility of a commercial contract if successful;

Gain a deep insight into aviation operations and develop their understanding of aviation customer needs and preferences;

Benefit from introductions across the Group and wider industry.

Nisha Basson-Mugnier, IAG’s Innovation Principal, said: “At IAG we are passionate about working with companies that have the potential to transform the way we travel. As one of the world’s largest airline groups, start-ups can benefit from our scale and will have the opportunity to implement their solutions. Since launching the Hangar 51 accelerator in 2016, we have partnered with over 75 accelerator participants, and we’re excited about continuing our unique approach.”

Through the Hangar 51 accelerator, IAG is looking for start-ups and scale-ups that can partner on core strategic priority areas such as transformation and sustainability. These will include solutions to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, introduce new products and services, and help to decarbonise aviation. IAG is also looking for nascent technologies that could fundamentally disrupt and change the way people and cargo move in the future.

Start-ups and scale-ups interested in working with IAG can visit the new Hangar 51 website to express their interest and how they believe the accelerator could help to test, implement and commercialise their technology.

London-Madrid, 10 August 2023