Brussels Airport expects 1.1 million passengers during the Easter holiday

Brussels Airport is anticipating over 1.1 million passengers during the upcoming Easter holiday, with popular destinations including sun destinations, European city trips, and farther-flung locales like the United States and the Dominican Republic.

This marks a slight increase from last year, with a surge in travellers expected between March 29 and April 14. The airport will offer 160 direct destinations during this period, featuring a festive atmosphere with floral decorations, selfie walls, and Easter-themed activities including Easter egg giveaways and postcard stations.

Passengers are encouraged to utilise flight notifications via the BRUce chatbot for real-time updates and to book parking spaces online in advance, with convenient access via public transportation also available. Additionally, travellers are advised to review hand luggage rules to expedite the security process.